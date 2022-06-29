USA Condemns Mortar Attacks on IKR Oil Infrastructure

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has stated that the U.S. stands with its partners in condemnation of the repeated rocket and mortar attacks directed at the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, “including three attacks in Sulaimaniya in the last four days on oil and gas infrastructure”.

“These attacks are designed to undermine economic stability just as they seek to challenge Iraqi sovereignty, sow division, and intimidate,” Price said in a State Department comment published on Sunday.

“They must be investigated and those responsible must be prosecuted. We continue to stand with the Iraqi people, including our partners in the Kurdistan Region, against this kind of unacceptable violence, and we will continue to seek every opportunity to support Iraq’s security and prosperity,” Price went on to say.

In a statement published on the Kurdistan Regional Government website on June 26, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, said he had directed ministers of Peshmerga Affairs and Interior to take all measures necessary to protect critical public infrastructure and oil and gas installations.

“As part of the plan, we have agreed to reinforce the area with additional forces. More measures will be reviewed in the coming day,” Bazrani said in the statement.

“The KRG deeply values and will defend and protect investments in its oil and gas sector and all public infrastructure. I have made it clear that an attack anywhere on Kurdistan is an attack on all of Kurdistan and its peoples,” he added in the statement.

“In this moment of national concern, I urge our people to stay resolute. This is a blatant attack on our infrastructure, and part of a concerted effort to deter us from our strategic plans and reform agenda. Our resilience will not be shaken,” Bazrani went on to state.

Back in March this year, Price highlighted that the U.S. strongly condemned missile strikes on Erbil in Iraq.

“The strikes were an outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. No U.S. facilities were damaged or personnel injured, and we have no indications the attack was directed at the United States,” Price said in a State Department comment at the time.

“The United States stands with our Iraqi partners, including in the Kurdistan Region, and will help our partners in the region defend themselves,” Price added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com