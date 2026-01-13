USA Compression Seals Acquisition of J-W Power

'The acquired assets add over 0.8 million active horsepower across key regions, including the Northeast, Mid-Continent, Rockies, Gulf Coast and Permian Basin, creating a combined fleet of approximately 4.4 million active horsepower'.

USA Compression Partners LP said Monday it had completed the acquisition of J-W Power Co for around $860 million.

"The acquired assets add over 0.8 million active horsepower across key regions, including the Northeast, Mid-Continent, Rockies, Gulf Coast and Permian Basin, creating a combined fleet of approximately 4.4 million active horsepower", Dallas, Texas-based USA Compression said in an online statement.

"This acquisition also brings a diversified, high-quality customer base to USA Compression's commercial portfolio while further strengthening its position in mid-to-large horsepower compression".

According to the companies' joint announcement of the deal December 1, 2025, the acquisition includes "aftermarket services and parts distribution, as well as additional optionality associated with specialized manufacturing services".

USA Compression expects "attractive ~5.8x 2026 estimated adjusted EBITDA multiple before expected synergies", the December statement said.

According to the December statement, the J-W Power team was to transfer to USA Compression.

USA Compression said it had drawn $430 million from its revolving credit facility to help pay the acquisition. For the remainder of the purchase price, USA Compression said it had issued about 18.2 million common units "based on an effective price at signing of $23.5 per common unit (the 10-day volume-weighted average price as of November 26, 2025 with a collar of $23.25-23.5, resulting in an effective price utilized of $23.5), subject to certain purchase price adjustments".

USA Compression had a revenue of $250.26 million for the third quarter of 2025, according to its latest results published November 5, 2025. That was up from $239.96 million for Q3 2024, despite average horsepower utilization slipping from 94.6 percent to 94 percent.

Net profit totaled $34.49 million, while adjusted EBITDA landed at $160.27 million - up from $19.33 million and $145.69 million for Q3 2024 respectively. Distributable cash flow was $103.85 million, compared to $86.61 million for Q3 2024.

"In addition to sustained top-line momentum, we delivered meaningful savings across SG&A, key operating expense lines and interest expense, demonstrating our focus on efficiency and disciplined execution", said president and chief executive Clint Green.

On October 16, 2025, USA Compression announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit for Q3 2025, corresponding to an annualized distribution rate of $2.1 per common unit.

USA Compression ended Q3 2025 with $2.53 billion in long-term debt and $2.66 billion in assets.

For the full year USA Compression expects adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to land at $610-620 million and $370-380 million respectively, according to the third quarter report.

