USA Compression Doubles Q4 Profit Year on Year

USA Compression Partners LP reported a net income of $25.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, doubling the net income reported in the corresponding quarter a year prior. The company noted that its revenues hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching $245.9 million, which compares to $225 million reported in Q3, 2023.

“Our fourth-quarter financial results included another consecutive quarter of record-setting revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as record-setting Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow Coverage. These financial results were driven by improved operational efficiencies as we again achieved record average revenue per-horsepower of $20.85 and record revenue-generating horsepower of 3.56 million, which continues to reflect the tight contract compression service space”, Clint Green, USA Compression’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

USA Compression’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $155.5 million, versus $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We believe the macro backdrop continues to be favorable in the near- and medium-term. We expect the price of oil to remain constructive and continue to drive growth in associated gas volumes, particularly in the Permian”, Green said. “We believe our assets in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana will benefit from anticipated growth in natural gas volumes necessary to support increased LNG and pipeline exports along the Gulf Coast, as well as the electrification of everything, driven by AI and data center demand”, he added.

According to Green, USA Compression anticipates an expansion capital range of $120 million to $140 million with a refocus on contracted new horsepower unit additions that will be largely back-end loaded for the year. “Additionally, we expect the Energy Transfer shared services model to begin taking effect at the outset of 2025 and anticipate a reduction in back-office costs as well as enhance management of the business from an operations perspective throughout 2025 and 2026”, concluded Green.

