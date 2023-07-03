USA Awards Contracts for SPR Purchase of 3.2MM Barrels

The DOE has awarded contracts for 3.2 million barrels of locally produced crude in another purchase to refill the SPR.

The USA Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded contracts for 3.2 million barrels of locally produced crude for over $230.34 million in another purchase to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after war-induced releases.

These contracts are for the invitation announced last month, when the DOE awarded contracts for three million barrels.

Macquarie Commodities Trading US LLC scored the biggest deal in the latest purchase with 1.5 million barrels, followed by Shell Trading Co. and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP with 600 million barrels each. Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc. is to supply 500 million barrels.

These are scheduled for delivery September and will be injected into the Big Hill SPR storage site in Texas state’s Jefferson county, the DOE said in a press release Friday. The same storage is to receive the three million barrels whose contracts were awarded June, due for delivery August.

“The 3.2 million barrels are being purchased for an average price of about $71.98 per barrel, lower than the average of about $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022, securing a good deal for taxpayers”, the department said. The contracts awarded last month had an average price of around $73 a barrel.

The DOE plans to issue another invitation for SPR purchases this week.

The USA wants to get the SPR to its would-be level had it not been for withdrawals to hold down prices that have skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine February 2022. In an interview at the Columbia Global Energy Summit April 12, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm estimated over 160 million barrels in replenishment volume.

“Today’s announcement advances the President’s replenishment strategy following his historic release from the SPR to address the significant global supply disruption caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine”, the DOE said.

President Joe Biden announced March 2022 an SPR drawdown of one million barrels a day for the next six months, 180 million barrels in total.

A Treasury Department analysis showed the SPR releases and coordinated releases with partner countries in the International Energy Agency (IEA) have lowered gasoline prices by 17-42 cents, the treasury said in a news release July 26, 2022.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) international benchmark for crude gradually fell after consistently staying above $100 per barrel March 2022, a month after the conflict started, to July 2022, according to data from the USA Energy Information Administration (EIA). WTI prices last year peaked June at a 12-year high of $114.84. WTI settled at $76.44 yearend.

The Brent global benchmark also remained above $100 a barrel March 2022-August 2022 before easing to $80.92 yearend, based on the EIA data. Last year’s Brent prices also peaked June at an eight-year high $122.71.

Congress-Ordered Sales

The DOE has three SPR replenishment strategies: direct buys funded by revenues from emergency sales, exchange returns and “legislative solutions that avoid unnecessary sales unrelated to supply disruptions”.

The agency has so far secured the rescindment of 140 million barrels in parliament-mandated sales for 2024-27.

In March the DOE awarded sales from the SPR for its full-year obligation to the congress for 2023, amounting to 26 million barrels.

“This will be the last Congressionally mandated sale until FY26 [fiscal year 2026]”, it said in a press release March 9. “Congress accepted a DOE proposal that canceled 140 million barrels in congressionally mandated sales that were directed to take place between FY24 – FY27.

“This action strategically maintains volume SPR at a price of ~$74 dollars a barrel by avoiding unnecessary sales.”

Record Low

In the third week of June according to the latest EIA update, the SPR, mandated by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to be only used during severe supply disruptions, plunged to its lowest level since August 1983. It stood at 348,617 million barrels as of June 23.

In the second quarter the SPR saw net withdrawals of 280,000 barrels a day, according to the DOE’s short-term outlook published June 6.

But the DOE said in Friday’s announcement, “The SPR continues to be the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com