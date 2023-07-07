USA Awards $200MM More in Grid Modernization Grant

The USA has now awarded a total of nearly $350 million in grants to prevent grid disruptions.

The USA Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $207.6 million in the third rollout of a grant to prevent disruptions to the electricity supply, raising total awards to nearly $350 million.

Nine states and three tribal nations have been chosen for the third batch of the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants, a $2.3 billion five-year program to protect the grid from natural disasters such as storms and wildfires.

The Metlakatla Indian Community of the Annette Island Reserve has bagged the biggest share in the latest round with $113 million, to be invested into distributor Metlakatla Power & Light. “The Tribe will prioritize workforce development and energy justice to reduce or eliminate the impact of disruptive events on vulnerable communities”, the DOE said in a press release Thursday.

California has received $67.5 million in support of the state’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2045. The funding is for efforts to “reduce the frequency and duration of power outages for communities while ensuring the benefits of clean, safe, affordable, and reliable energy are shared by all, particularly those in disadvantaged communities and communities with critical energy resilience needs”, the announcement said. Then Governor Jerry Brown signed into law in 2018 amendments to the Public Utilities Code, setting a target of a 50 percent-renewables grid by 2030 and zero-carbon power supply by 2045.

Senator Alex Padilla commented in the media statement, "I'm proud that the critical funding secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, modeled off of my POWER ON Act, has brought home millions of dollars that will help California avoid shut-offs and keep the lights on”.

The Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants is a product of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed 2021.

Texas has been allotted $60.6 million for weatherization and modeling technologies, as well as for the management of fuel load and vegetation. “Furthermore, Texas will increase the skilled workforce by assuring that any installed resilience measures can be operated and maintained without contractor support, whenever possible”, the DOE said.

Under the national Justice40 Initiative, which targets to direct 40 percent of the benefits of certain investments to disadvantaged communities, Oregon has bagged $19.9 million to “further refine program objectives, metrics, and criteria for future years to ensure program funds address the most pressing grid resilience needs”.

Minnesota has got $11.9 million for the same initiative, specifically for efforts to grow “good-paying, safe jobs accessible to all workers”, as well as investment into domestic supply chains.

Michigan has been granted $14.9 million to expand its “skilled workforce for grid resilience activities and support innovative non-wired alternative projects”.

Kansas has been selected also for the building of manpower skilled in grid resilience work, with $13.3 million in funding.

Maine has been earmarked $4.4 million to help it create clean energy jobs.

Rhode Island has received $3.4 million for a “replicable planning framework which will leverage this funding opportunity with other competitive or private funding opportunities”.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North and South Dakota has been allocated $359,000 “to increase the resiliency of the power supply serving the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s Reservation with a focus on increasing energy justice in the Tribal community”.

The Native Village of Eagle in Alaska has received $150,000 for backup power projects.

In the last rollout of the grid modernization grant, $77 million has gone to Louisiana’s Coushatta Tribe, Connecticut’s Mohegan Tribe, California’s Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The first batch of recipients, allotted a total of $50 million, comprised Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Carolina, the Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Navajo Nation.

The DOE has raised this year’s tranche “to better account for the probability of disruptive events on Tribal lands”, targeting 243 tribes, as stated in a department announcement May 5. It has also stretched the application deadline to August 31 for Indian tribes.

