USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal

'Any deal could unleash more than one million barrels per day of crude and condensate production within four to six months'.

The U.S. government is attempting to tame oil prices by urgently negotiating a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who noted that such a move could reintroduce more than one million barrels of Iranian crude into the market.

“Any deal could unleash more than one million barrels per day of crude and condensate production within four to six months, or even quicker as Iran is thought to have robust oil-on-water storage,” Dickson said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.

“The return of Iran’s one million barrels may not have the calming effect that the Biden administration hopes or expects, though, as low OPEC+ supply, increasing demand, and inflation will all keep oil prices elevated,” Dickson added in the statement.

Dickson noted that there is much more room on the market for Iranian barrels now than previously, “primarily due to OPEC+ underperformance, as the group hasn’t produced at its stated target levels since summer 2021”.

The Rystad Energy analyst stated that higher oil consumption growth could also balance out any downside price implications of an Iran deal, as global oil demand remains on a steady track to average 98 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.

“The Omicron variant is loosening its grip on many countries worldwide, and as regulations and travel restrictions are removed, the oil demand outlook is boosted,” Dickson said in the statement.

“The real wildcard for consumption will continue to be China, which has seen weaker than pre-pandemic trends over the Lunar New Year holiday period, suggesting the return to normal is still not a given,” Dickson added.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on Monday, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, outlined that U.S.-Iran talks were showing “signs of progress”.

“A nuclear deal would undoubtedly take some pressure off crude prices, as Iran’s shut-in production is among the single-largest source of short-term potential production to the market, aside from Saudi Arabia’s and UAE’s spare capacity,” Tonhaugen said in the market note.

According to a statement posted on the Iranian government’s website on Tuesday, the country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has stressed that the Western party must make a “serious and effective” decision in the field of lifting sanctions and show its “significant distance from the failed policies of the previous U.S. administration”.

A separate statement posted on the Iranian government’s website on Monday highlighted that Abdollahian had “emphasized the failure of the U.S. governing body maximum pressure policy”.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil stood at $90.45 per barrel. The price of West Texas Intermediate stood at $88.92 per barrel.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com