USA Announces $420MM Clean Energy Breakthrough Fund
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a $420 million funding opportunity for DOE’s Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRC).
This funding will advance climate solutions through early-stage research on clean energy technology, advanced and low-carbon manufacturing, and quantum information science, the DOE noted in an organization statement. The EFRC program is said to bring together diverse teams of scientists across disciplines and institutions solely focused on solving complex problems in early stage research and accelerating advances in the most challenging areas of materials sciences, chemical sciences, geosciences, and biosciences.
EFRC research has led to hundreds of scientific discoveries and more than 200 issued patents that have led to the development of clean technologies like high-capacity batteries, windows that convert sunlight to electricity, and materials that can capture carbon dioxide, the DOE revealed. The organization noted that breakthroughs in basic research will be key to creating the climate solutions that will help achieve President Biden’s goal of a zero-emission economy by 2050.
“Spearheaded by world-leading scientists, DOE’s Energy Frontier Research Centers are innovation powerhouses that have unlocked scientific breakthroughs leading to transformative climate solutions like solar windows and carbon capture technology,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.
“This funding will create good paying jobs and open doors to an array of clean energy technologies across industries that will be crucial to lowering carbon emissions, meeting our climate goals, and creating the clean infrastructure of the future,” Granholm added in the statement.
Interested applicants have been encouraged to assemble diverse and multi-disciplinary teams of researchers to achieve a well-defined set of research goals. The submission deadline for pre-applications is February 15 and the submission deadline for applications is May 3, DOE’s website highlights.
Earlier this month, the DOE announced $35 million in funding for diverse small businesses to pursue scientific, clean energy, and climate solutions. The funding will support 158 projects across 29 states that will aim to develop an array of clean energy technology, according to the DOE.
In December, the DOE issued a funding opportunity announcement for up to $100 million to support the deployment of novel technologies that can significantly change how communities, industries and businesses reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency, and drive grid modernization.
