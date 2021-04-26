USA and Saudis Team up for Net Zero Project

The U.S. Department of Energy has revealed that a net zero producers forum between the energy ministries of the United States, Canada, Norway, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is being established.

Collectively representing 40 percent of global oil and gas production, the countries will come together to form a cooperative forum that will develop pragmatic net-zero emission strategies, according to a joint statement from the project participants.

The strategies include methane abatement, advancing the circular carbon economy approach, the development and deployment of clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, the diversification from reliance on hydrocarbon revenues, and other measures in line with each country's national circumstances, the statement noted.

“There is no greater challenge facing our nation and our planet than the climate crisis. That’s why President Biden has laid out the boldest climate agenda in our nation’s history – one that will spur an equitable clean energy economy and cement the United States on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050,” the DOE said in a statement posted on its website.

“To achieve our global climate goals we need cooperation from all major emitters, including oil and gas producing nations, to identify and act on solutions to phase out unabated fossil fuel emissions, while reducing emissions to the maximum extent possible in the interim,” the DOE added.

“For this reason, the U.S. Department of Energy has led on creating a new international forum dedicated to developing long-term strategies to reach global net-zero emissions,” the DOE continued.

The net zero producers forum is part of a series of new initiatives announced recently by the DOE that will expand international cooperation around tackling the climate crisis, boosting clean energy innovation, and advancing an equitable transition to a net-zero future, the organization outlined. Other initiatives include a new partnership with India on speeding up clean energy deployment and joining a new public-private consortium to cut power sector emissions by at least 50 percent over 2020 levels in the next 10 years.

