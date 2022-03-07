USA and EU Look at Russian Oil Ban

Following news of the potential Russian oil import ban, the price of Brent and WTI shot up.

The U.S. is now talking to its European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil, while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets.

That’s what U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, which was conducted on March 6, with Blinken speaking from Chisinau in Moldova.

“That’s a very active discussion as we speak,” Blinken said in the CNN interview, which highlighted that the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said she was willing to cut off all imports of Russian oil.

In the CNN interview, Blinken noted that the U.S. was adding to sanctions “virtually every day”.

“We’re doing it in coordination with Europeans. When there’s a difference between us, if there’s a loophole on one side or the other, we’re closing it. That’s part of the work that I was doing here,” Blinken said in the interview.

Following news of the potential Russian oil import ban, the price of Brent crude shot up to more than $127 per barrel and the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased to over $124 per barrel. The price of these commodities is now not too far off double the amount they were worth this time last year.

A Goldman Sachs briefing note sent to Rigzone last Friday noted that traders are avoiding Russian oil even though energy “hasn’t been swept up by sanctions”. The reluctance to trade Russian crude oil is creating a small disruption even without sanctions, but that’s likely to fade if energy remains exempt from restrictions imposed on Russia by the likes of the U.S. and EU, the note said.

If traders continue to resist buying Russian oil, or if energy sanctions materialize, crude prices could jump substantially higher, Goldman Sachs’ head of energy within the commodities research team, Damien Courvalin said in the note. Crude could increase to as much as $150 per barrel in the coming months if that takes place, as there’s not enough supply immediately available to make up for the shortfall, the note stated.

In an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone on Thursday, Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad said oil prices are likely to continue to climb – potentially beyond $130 per barrel. Earlier last week, analysts at Enverus Intelligence Research outlined that they expected “extreme volatility” in Brent over the coming months.

