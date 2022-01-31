USA Adds Several Rigs Week on Week

The United States added six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on January 28.

The additions took the total U.S. rig count up to 610, comprising 590 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Of this total rig figure, 495 are said to be oil rigs and 115 are said to be gas rigs. All six weekly additions were land rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.

Compared to this time last year, the U.S. has increased its rig count by 226 rigs by adding 225 land rigs and two offshore rigs, and dropping one inland water rig, Baker Hughes’ latest rig count shows. Oil rigs increased by 200 year on year and gas rigs by 27, with one miscellaneous rig dropped, according to Baker Hughes.

Canada’s rig count also increased by five week on week, taking its total up to 217, Baker Hughes’ count revealed. The country now has 135 oil rigs and 82 gas rigs. This time last year, Canada’s rig count stood at 174. Taking the U.S. and Canada weekly rig additions into account, North America added a total of 11 rigs week on week, bringing the region’s total up to 827, Baker Hughes highlighted. This time last year, North America’s rig count stood at 558 rigs, comprising 384 from the U.S. and 174 from Canada.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

