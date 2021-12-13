USA Adds Several Rigs Week on Week
The U.S. added seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 10.
The additions comprised six land rigs and one offshore rig, Baker Hughes’ count showed. They take the country’s total rig count up to 576, comprising 560 land rigs, 14 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest figures revealed. The country now has 471 oil rigs and 105 gas rigs, according to the rotary rig count.
Canada lost three rigs week on week, taking its total to 177, Baker Hughes showed. Of this figure, 110 are classified as oil rigs and 67 are classified as gas rigs. North America added a total of four rigs week on week, taking its total up to 753 rigs, Baker Hughes revealed.
Compared to this time last year, the U.S. has added 238 rigs, comprising 237 land rigs and one offshore rig, Baker Hughes’ count outlined. The U.S. is shown to have added 213 oil rigs and 26 gas rigs, and dropped one miscellaneous rig, compared to year ago levels. Canada has added 66 rigs compared to last year, comprising 58 oil rigs and eight gas rigs. North America’s year ago rig count stood at 449.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
