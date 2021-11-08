USA Adds Several Rigs Week on Week
The United States added six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 5.
The country’s total rig count now stands at 550, comprising 535 land rigs, 13 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. Of this total rig count, 450 rigs are categorized as oil rigs, with the remaining 100 categorized as gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures show.
Conversely, Canada’s rig count decreased by six rigs week on week, Baker Hughes’ latest count highlighted. The country’s rig count now stands at 160 rigs, comprising 95 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs. The total North America rig count remained flat week on week at 710 rigs.
Compared to last year’s numbers, the U.S. has added 250 rigs year on year, boosting its land rigs by 249 and its offshore rigs by one. The country has added 224 oil rigs and 29 gas rigs, and dropped three miscellaneous rigs, year on year, according to Baker Hughes. Canada has added 74 rigs year on year, increasing its oil rigs by 58 and its gas rigs by 16. North America’s rig count has increased by 324 rigs year on year.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Woodside, BP, MIMI To Explore CCS Project Opportunity Off Australia
- Noble Sells Rig Quartet To ADES
- Wintershall Dea Starts Final Nova Drilling, First Oil Set For 2022
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Fortescue Investing $8.4B In Argentinian Green Hydrogen Project
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras