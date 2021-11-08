USA Adds Several Rigs Week on Week

The total rig count in the U.S. now stands at 550, according to Baker Hughes.

The United States added six rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 5.

The country’s total rig count now stands at 550, comprising 535 land rigs, 13 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. Of this total rig count, 450 rigs are categorized as oil rigs, with the remaining 100 categorized as gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures show.

Conversely, Canada’s rig count decreased by six rigs week on week, Baker Hughes’ latest count highlighted. The country’s rig count now stands at 160 rigs, comprising 95 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs. The total North America rig count remained flat week on week at 710 rigs.

Compared to last year’s numbers, the U.S. has added 250 rigs year on year, boosting its land rigs by 249 and its offshore rigs by one. The country has added 224 oil rigs and 29 gas rigs, and dropped three miscellaneous rigs, year on year, according to Baker Hughes. Canada has added 74 rigs year on year, increasing its oil rigs by 58 and its gas rigs by 16. North America’s rig count has increased by 324 rigs year on year.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

