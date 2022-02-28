USA Adds Several More Rigs
The U.S. added five more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 25.
The additions took the total U.S. rig count figure up to 650, comprising 635 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in its count. Of the country’s total rig figure of 650, 522 rigs were classified as oil rigs, 127 as gas rigs and one as a miscellaneous rig.
Compared to this time last year, the U.S. has added a total of 248 rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted. The U.S. land rig count was shown to have increased by 250 year on year, and its inland water rig count was shown to have risen by three year on year, however its offshore rig count was shown to have dropped by five year on year.
Canada also added four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count, which revealed that the country’s total rig figure now stands at 224, comprising 138 oil rigs, 85 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig. This time last year, Canada’s rig count stood at 163, comprising 92 oil rigs and 71 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count outlined.
The total North America rig count is now said to stand at 874 rigs. This marks a 309-rig increase compared to this time last year, according to Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
