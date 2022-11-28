USA Adds Rigs Again

The U.S. added a total of two land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 23.

The additions take the U.S. rig count up to 784, comprising 764 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. Of the total U.S. rig count of 784, 627 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 155 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

Conversely, Canada’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes, which showed that the country’s rig count now stands at 194. Canada’s total rig count is shown to comprise 129 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs.

The total North America rig count now stands at 978, Baker Hughes’ latest figures highlighted. North America has added 238 rigs year on year, with 215 of these coming from the U.S. and 23 coming from Canada, Baker Hughes’ rig count outlined. The U.S. additions comprise 160 oil rigs, 53 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while the Canada additions are made up of 23 oil rigs, Baker Hughes’ count showed.

In its previous rig count, which was published on November 18, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. added a total of three rigs week on week. In the rig count before that, which was published on November 10, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. added nine rigs week on week.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

