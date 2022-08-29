USA Adds Rigs
The U.S. added three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 26.
Following the additions, the U.S. rig count stands at 765, comprising 744 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 765, 605 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 158 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs. The U.S. has 694 horizontal rigs, 40 directional rigs and 31 vertical rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
Canada’s rig count stayed flat week on week at 201 rigs, Baker Hughes’ count reveals. Of Canada’s total rig count, 136 are classified as oil rigs and 65 are classified as gas rigs. North America’s total rig count is now said to stand at 966, which is 311 more than year ago levels, Baker Hughes highlights.
The U.S. has contributed 257 rigs to North America’s year on year growth figure of 311, while Canada has contributed 54 rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The U.S. figure comprises 195 oil rigs, 61 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, while the Canada figure is made up of 51 oil rigs and three gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Europe Rushing to Install New LNG Import Facilities
- Aker BP Investing Over $15B To Increase Production By 125,000 bpd
- CCUS Planned Capacity Nearing 1 Bn Tons Per Year
- Musk Says World Needs More Oil, Gas as Bridge to Renewables
- Enauta Interrupts Production From Atlanta Field
- Wenlock Gas Platform To Get A New Lease On Life
- Significant GOM Developments Could Throw Wrench in System
- Santos Going Ahead With Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Majors Make Significant Discovery Offshore Cyprus
- Saudi Prince Says Oil Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well