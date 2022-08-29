USA Adds Rigs

The U.S. added three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. added three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 26.

Following the additions, the U.S. rig count stands at 765, comprising 744 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 765, 605 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 158 are classified as gas rigs and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs. The U.S. has 694 horizontal rigs, 40 directional rigs and 31 vertical rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

Canada’s rig count stayed flat week on week at 201 rigs, Baker Hughes’ count reveals. Of Canada’s total rig count, 136 are classified as oil rigs and 65 are classified as gas rigs. North America’s total rig count is now said to stand at 966, which is 311 more than year ago levels, Baker Hughes highlights.

The U.S. has contributed 257 rigs to North America’s year on year growth figure of 311, while Canada has contributed 54 rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The U.S. figure comprises 195 oil rigs, 61 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, while the Canada figure is made up of 51 oil rigs and three gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

