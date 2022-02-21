USA Adds More Rigs Week on Week
The U.S. added 10 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 18.
Baker Hughes’ count showed that land rigs in the U.S. increased by 13 and inland water rigs increased by one week on week, however offshore rigs decreased by four during the week, resulting in an overall gain of 10 rigs. The latest additions push the total U.S. rig count to 645, comprising 630 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of the total U.S. rig count of 645, 520 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 124 are classified as gas rigs and one is classified as a miscellaneous rig.
Compared to this time last year, the U.S. rig count has increased by 248 rigs, Baker Hughes outlined. Of this figure, 215 are classified as oil rigs and 33 are classified as gas rigs.
Canada was shown to have added one rig week on week, taking its total up to 220 rigs. This figure comprises 135 oil rigs and 85 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which showed that the country’s rig count has jumped by 48 rigs compared to this time last year. These rigs comprise 35 oil rigs and 13 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
North America’s total rig count now stands at 865, up 11 week on week and up 296 year on year, Baker Hughes count showed.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
