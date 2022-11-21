USA Adds More Rigs
The U.S. added a total of three more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on November 18.
Baker Hughes’ count revealed that the U.S. added four land rigs week on week, and dropped one inland water rig, taking its total rig count to 782. Of this total rig count, 762 rigs are classified as land rigs, 17 rigs are classified as offshore rigs and three rigs are classified as inland water rigs. The total rig count of 762 is shown to be made up of 623 oil rigs, 157 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs.
Canada added one rig week on week, taking its total rig count up to 201, according to Baker Hughes’ count, which showed that the total North America rig count is now 983 rigs. The count highlighted that North America has added 253 rigs year on year, with 219 of those coming from the U.S. and 34 coming from Canada.
The year on year U.S. rig additions comprised 162 oil rigs, 55 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes revealed. Canada’s additions were shown to comprise 33 oil rigs and one gas rig.
In its previous rotary rig count, which was published on November 10, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. added nine rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
