USA Adds More Rigs

The U.S. added several more rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on April 14.

A total of five land rigs were added week on week, while one inland water rig was dropped, bringing the total weekly U.S. rig additions to four, Baker Hughes’ rig count outlined. The company’s previous rig count showed that the U.S. added a total of 18 land rigs week on week, while two offshore rigs were dropped, bringing the total weekly U.S. rig additions to 16.

Baker Hughes’ latest rig count shows that the total current rotary rig count in the U.S. stands at 693, comprising 680 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs, and one inland water rig. Of these 693 rigs, 548 are classified as oil rigs, 143 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

Canada’s total rig count was shown to have dropped by eight rigs week on week, resulting in a weekly loss of four rigs in North America. The total Canada rig count is now said to be 103 rigs, comprising 49 oil rigs and 54 gas rigs. North America’s rig count is now said to stand at 796 rigs.

Looking at year ago figures, the U.S. rig count has increased by 254 rigs – comprising 204 oil rigs, 49 gas rigs, and one miscellaneous rig – while Canada’s rig count has increased by 47 rigs – comprising 32 oil rigs and 15 gas rigs. North America’s total rig count has increased by 301 rigs compared to year ago levels.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

