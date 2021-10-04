USA Adds More Rigs

The United States added seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes' latest rotary rig count, which was released on October 1.

Of the seven rigs added, four were land rigs and three were offshore rigs. The total U.S. rig count now stands at 528, comprising 513 land rigs, 13 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ data shows. There are currently 428 oil rigs, 99 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig within the total U.S. rig count.

Compared to year ago levels, the total U.S. rig count has increased by 262. During this time, 262 land rigs and one inland water rig have been added, and one offshore rig has been removed. U.S. oil rigs have increased by 239 year on year and gas rigs have risen by 25 year on year. The U.S. miscellaneous rig count fell by two over the course of a year.

Canada added three rigs week on week, taking its total rig count up to 165. Of this figure, 97 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 68 are classified as gas rigs. Compared to year ago levels, Canada’s rig count has risen by 90, with the country adding 60 oil rigs and 30 gas rigs during this time. The total North America rig count now stands at 693, up from 341 a year ago.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

