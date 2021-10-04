USA Adds More Rigs
The United States added seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on October 1.
Of the seven rigs added, four were land rigs and three were offshore rigs. The total U.S. rig count now stands at 528, comprising 513 land rigs, 13 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ data shows. There are currently 428 oil rigs, 99 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig within the total U.S. rig count.
Compared to year ago levels, the total U.S. rig count has increased by 262. During this time, 262 land rigs and one inland water rig have been added, and one offshore rig has been removed. U.S. oil rigs have increased by 239 year on year and gas rigs have risen by 25 year on year. The U.S. miscellaneous rig count fell by two over the course of a year.
Canada added three rigs week on week, taking its total rig count up to 165. Of this figure, 97 rigs are classified as oil rigs and 68 are classified as gas rigs. Compared to year ago levels, Canada’s rig count has risen by 90, with the country adding 60 oil rigs and 30 gas rigs during this time. The total North America rig count now stands at 693, up from 341 a year ago.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Qatar Petroleum Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With China's CNOOC
- Oil Reverses Decline Ahead of OPEC Meeting
- Analyst Talks Most Likely OPEC+ Scenario
- Heerema's Thialf Vessel Removes Goldeneye Topside And Jacket
- Baker Hughes, MHWirth Create Offshore Drilling Solutions Firm
- UK Drivers Face Higher Petrol Prices as Army Deployed
- Amplify Comments on California Oil Spill
- OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- Analysts Look at Oil and Gas Impact of New USA Bills
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker