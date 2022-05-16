USA Adds Flurry of Rigs

The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on May 13.

These nine added rigs comprised seven land rigs, one inland water rig and one offshore rig, Baker Hughes revealed. The total U.S. rig count is now said to stand at 714 rigs, comprising 695 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and one inland water rig, with 563 of these classified as oil rigs, 149 classified as gas rigs and two classified as miscellaneous rigs.

Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, released on May 6, showed that the U.S. added seven rigs week on week. The rig count before that, released on April 29, showed that the U.S. added three rigs week on week.

Canada’s rig count dropped by three week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest count, which showed that the country’s total rig figure now stands at 88, comprising 37 oil rigs and 51 gas rigs. The total North America rig count is now 802 rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count highlighted.

Looking at year ago figures, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. has added 261 rigs, comprising 258 land rigs and three offshore rigs, which were made up of 211 oil rigs, 49 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig. Canada is shown to have added 29 rigs year on year, comprising 12 oil rigs and 17 gas rigs. The total North America rig count has increased by 290 rigs year on year, Baker Hughes highlighted.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

