USA Adds 9 More Rigs

The U.S. added nine rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on September 24.

The total rig count in the U.S., which also added nine rigs week on week in Baker Hughes’ previous rotary rig count, now stands at 521, with 421 oil rigs, 99 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig. The country’s 521 rigs are comprised of 509 land rigs, 10 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count shows. Of the nine rigs added week on week, four were land rigs, four were offshore rigs and one was an inland water rig.

Compared to year ago levels, the U.S. has added 260 rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlights. The U.S. is said to have added 263 land rigs and one inland water rig year on year and lost four offshore rigs. Oil rigs have increased by 238 year on year, gas rigs by 24 year on year and miscellaneous rigs have dropped by two year on year.

Canada added eight rigs week on week, bringing its total up to 162 rigs. Of these, 96 were oil rigs, 65 were gas rigs and one was a miscellaneous rig. Compared to this time last year, Canada has seen a 91 rig increase, Baker Hughes’ count shows. The country has seen the addition of 63 oil rigs, 27 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig year on year.

North America’s total rig count now stands at 683, with a 17 rig week on week increase. This time last year, North America’s total rig count stood at 332 rigs.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

