USA Adds 7 Rigs
The U.S. added seven land rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on November 19.
Total rig figures in the country now stand at 563, the latest count shows, comprised of 546 land rigs, 15 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs. The U.S. now has 461 oil rigs and 102 land rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest figures highlight.
Compared to this time last year, the U.S. has added 253 rigs, including 250 land rigs and three offshore rigs. The country has added 230 oil rigs and 26 gas rigs year on year, and dropped three miscellaneous rigs, according to Baker Hughes.
Canada dropped one rig week on week, taking its total rig figure to 167. The country has 102 oil rigs and 65 gas rigs, Baker Hughes’ figures show. Compared to this time last year, Canada has added 66 rigs, comprised of 60 oil rigs and six gas rigs. North America’s total rig count is now 730. This time last year, the region’s total rig count stood at 411.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
