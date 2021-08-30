USA Adds 5 Rigs Week on Week

The United States added five rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes' latest rotary rig count, which was released on August 27.

The total number of rigs in the U.S. now stands at 508, comprising 490 land rigs, 15 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count shows. Last week, the U.S. had the same number of offshore rigs and inland water rigs, but five less land rigs. The country now has 410 oil rigs, 97 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes highlights. Last week, the U.S. had the same number of gas and miscellaneous rigs, but five less oil rigs.

Canada dropped nine rigs week on week, taking the country’s total to 147 rigs. Canada added two gas rigs but lost 10 oil rigs and one miscellaneous rig week on week. The country now has 85 oil rigs and 62 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Total North America rigs dropped by four week on week and now stand at 655.

Compared to year ago figures, the U.S. has added 254 rigs, comprising 250 land rigs, two offshore rigs and two inland water rigs. The country added 230 oil rigs and 25 gas rigs compared to this time last year and dropped one miscellaneous rig. Canada has added 93 rigs year on year, comprising 66 oil rigs and 27 gas rigs. North America overall has seen an increase of 347 rigs year on year.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

