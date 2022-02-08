USA Adds 3 Rigs

The United States added three rigs overall week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 4.

The rig count showed that the U.S. added five land rigs and dropped two offshore rigs week on week, taking the country’s total rig count up to 613. Of this total rig count, 595 rigs are land rigs, 16 are offshore rigs and two are inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ data highlights. The U.S. is said to have 497 oil rigs and 116 gas rigs.

Canada was shown to have added one rig overall week on week, taking its total rig count up to 218. Canada’s rig count comprises 136 oil rigs and 82 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes. North America’s total rig count is now shown to stand at 831 rigs.

Compared to this time last year, the U.S. rig count has grown by 221 rigs and Canada’s rig count has grown by 47, according to Baker Hughes. The U.S. added 198 oil rigs and 24 gas rigs, and dropped one miscellaneous rig, compared to year ago figures, and Canada added 41 oil rigs and six gas rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted. This time last year, North America’s total rig count was said to be 563.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

