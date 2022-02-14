USA Adds 22 Rigs in a Week

The U.S. rig count rose by 22 week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 11.

The weekly additions pushed the country’s total rig count up to 635, comprising 617 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. This total rig count is made up of 516 oil rigs, 118 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, according to Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, which was published on February 4, revealed that the United States added three rigs overall week on week. This time last year, the U.S. rig count stood at 397, comprising 306 oil rigs, 90 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes’ figures showed.

Canada’s rig count rose by just one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes. The country’s rig count now stands at 219, comprising 137 oil rigs and 82 gas rigs, Baker Hughes outlined. This time last year, Canada’s rig count stood at 176, Baker Hughes’ data highlighted.

With the weekly additions from the U.S. and Canada combined, North America’s total rig count now stands at 854, Baker Hughes showed. The rig count has risen by 281 compared to year ago figures, Baker Hughes outlined.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

