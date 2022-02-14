USA Adds 22 Rigs in a Week
The U.S. rig count rose by 22 week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 11.
The weekly additions pushed the country’s total rig count up to 635, comprising 617 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. This total rig count is made up of 516 oil rigs, 118 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, according to Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, which was published on February 4, revealed that the United States added three rigs overall week on week. This time last year, the U.S. rig count stood at 397, comprising 306 oil rigs, 90 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig, Baker Hughes’ figures showed.
Canada’s rig count rose by just one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes. The country’s rig count now stands at 219, comprising 137 oil rigs and 82 gas rigs, Baker Hughes outlined. This time last year, Canada’s rig count stood at 176, Baker Hughes’ data highlighted.
With the weekly additions from the U.S. and Canada combined, North America’s total rig count now stands at 854, Baker Hughes showed. The rig count has risen by 281 compared to year ago figures, Baker Hughes outlined.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- ExxonMobil Starts Production From Second Development Off Guyana
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- Major Contract for Bilfinger UK Creates 300 Jobs
- EY To Hire 1,300 As It Opens EYCarbon Unit
- IEA Head Urges OPEC+ Laggards to Boost Production
- BW Offshore Taking FPSO Impairments Over Lack Of Redeployment Options
- Inventories Will be Important to Watch
- Big Banks Provide $33B To New Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledges
- Technip Energies Scores Melamine Plant EPCC from Petronas
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- Rig Ready To Drill For 82 Million Barrel Pavo-1 Prize
- USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Frontier Exploration Drilling In 2021 Hits Lowest Point Ever Recorded
- UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi