USA Adds 13 Rigs

The U.S. added 13 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on June 24.

All 13 weekly additions were land rigs, taking the total U.S. rig count up to 753, comprising 734 land rigs, 16 offshore rigs, and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. Of the total U.S. rig count of 753, 594 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 157 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

Conversely, Canada’s rig count was shown to have dropped by two week on week. The country’s total rig count now stands at 154, comprising 104 oil rigs and 50 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes. The total North America rig count now stands at 907, up 11 week on week, Baker Hughes outlined. The company’s previous rig count, released on June 17, revealed that North America added 22 rigs week on week, while the rig count before that, released on June 10, showed that North America added 30 rigs week on week. The rig count prior to that, published on June 3, showed that the total North America rig figure had jumped by 14 week on week.

Looking at year ago figures, the U.S. has added 283 rigs - made up of 222 oil rigs, 59 gas rigs, and two miscellaneous rigs - Baker Hughes highlighted. Canada is shown to have added 28 rigs, comprising 22 oil rigs and six gas rigs. The total North America rig count has risen by 311 rigs year on year, Baker Hughes revealed in its latest count.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

