USA Adds 10 More Rigs

The ten rigs added week on week comprised nine land rigs and one offshore rig.

The United States has added 10 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes latest rotary rig count, which was released on October 15.

The ten rigs added week on week comprised nine land rigs and one offshore rig. The total U.S. rig count now stands at 543, comprising 529 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest data shows. Of the country’s 543 rigs, 445 are classified as oil rigs and 98 are classified as gas rigs, Baker Hughes highlights.

This time last year, the U.S. had 282 rigs, comprising 267 land rigs, 14 offshore rigs and one inland water rig, according to Baker Hughes. Of these 282 rigs, 205 were oil rigs, 74 were gas rigs and three were miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ rig count outlines.

Canada added one rig week on week, pushing its total rig count up to 168, Baker Hughes revealed. This total figure is made up of 98 oil rigs and 70 gas rigs. Compared to year ago levels, Canada has added 88 rigs, comprising 58 oil rigs and 30 gas rigs.

North America’s total rig count is now at 711 after increasing by 11 week on week. Compared to this time last year, North America’s total rig count has risen by 349 rigs.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company initiated its monthly international rig count in 1975. Baker Hughes obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com