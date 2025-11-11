US Urges NATO Allies to Shun Russian Energy

The US urged NATO allies to stop buying Russian energy to help end the war in Ukraine, adding pressure on member countries such as Turkey even as they cut back their purchases.

The message was delivered by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, the State Department said in a statement.

Turkey is the third-largest buyer of Russian oil after China and India. Its refineries recently started to reduce purchases of Russian crude after the US sanctioned Moscow's top two producers, but the country doesn't plan to stop buying altogether, Bloomberg reported last week.

Russia is also Turkey's biggest supplier of natural gas and the two sides are currently negotiating long-term contracts as existing deals are set to expire at the end of the year.

US pressure "could pose a potential headache" for Turkey, Bloomberg Economics' Selva Bahar Baziki and Alex Kokcharov said in a note on Tuesday. "But thanks to diversification, Ankara appears well placed to absorb the impact and keep any rise in its import bill manageable."

Trump last week granted NATO ally Hungary an exemption from sanctions on purchases of Russian oil, providing a major win for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.