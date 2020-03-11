US Suspends Oil Sale
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is suspending its recently announced sale of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) “in light of the recent fluctuations in global oil markets”, DOE spokesperson Jess Szymanski has revealed.
“The sale was designed to raise revenue for SPR facility maintenance and upgrades. Given current oil markets, this is not the optimal time for the sale,” Szymanski stated.
“The department continually monitors and evaluates global oil markets and will provide updated information as market conditions change,” the DOE representative continued.
On February 28, the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy announced a notice of sale of crude oil from the SPR. The DOE was planning to draw down and sell crude oil from three SPR sites; Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas and West Hackberry in Louisiana. Up to 12 million barrels of SPR crude was going to be sold.
Earlier this week, DOE spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said the Trump administration was closely monitoring the impact of coronavirus and the fallout from last week’s OPEC+ meeting on global oil markets.
“These attempts by state actors to manipulate and shock oil markets reinforce the importance of the role of the United States as a reliable energy supplier to partners and allies around the world,” Hynes stated.
“The United States, as the world’s largest producer of oil and gas, can and will withstand this volatility,” Hynes added.
“The growth of the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States has led to a more secure, resilient and flexible market. Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth policies, America will remain the number one energy producer in the world,” Hynes continued.
OPEC+ is going to war with U.S. shale, according to Sandhill Strategy co-founder Katie Bays, who expressed the view in a television interview with Bloomberg on Sunday.
The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) have spoken to Rigzone following the latest oil price crash.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Oil Workers Test Positive for Virus
- Occidental Confirms Dividend and Capex Cuts
- US Oil Output to Dip for the First Time Since 2016
- New Mexico Sets New Royalty Record
- McDermott's Train 3 of Freeport LNG Hits Final Stage
- Harold Hamm Seeks US Dumping Probe Into Saudi Oil Flood
- Saulsbury Opens Northern Operations in Bakken Play
- Tellurian Shifts Resources to Prioritize Driftwood LNG
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets