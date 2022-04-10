U.S. Supermajors Face Investor Votes On Emission Cuts
Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. investors will vote on shareholder demands to curb pollution amid growing pressure on the oil industry to clean up its environmental record.
Exxon holders will consider a proposal from Dutch environmental group Follow This that calls on the oil giant to reduce emissions and sales of oil and natural gas in accordance with the Paris Agreement. A separate measure about low-carbon business planning fielded Arjuna Capital also will be on the ballot for the May 26 meeting.
Exxon’s board is advising investors to reject all seven shareholder proposals, according to a proxy statement published Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chevron shareholders will vote on whether the company should adopt greenhouse- gas reduction targets, study the impact of going net-zero by 2050, and conduct a racial-equity audit, according to a filing.
Chevron’s directors are urging investors to reject the proposals when they vote on May 25.
Climate Threats
Oil and natural gas explores have been under fire for years for not doing more to limit climate-damaging emissions, and activist investors recently have been making significant inroads.
At the same time, politicians and consumer advocates have been critical of the industry as record energy prices aggravate rampant inflation. The chief executives of Exxon and Chevron were among a group of oil bosses pilloried by Democratic lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday during a hearing on gasoline prices and oil supplies.
For Exxon, the latest shareholder proposals come less than a year after activist investor Engine No. 1 orchestrated the takeover of a portion of the company’s board.
In the wake of that boardroom shakeup, Exxon made significant changes to its climate strategy, including adoption of an “ambition” to eliminate emissions from its own operations -- though not of its customers -- by 2050, and ramping up spending on lower-emission investments.
Stock Rallies
The stock is up 50% in the past year, helped by soaring crude prices. Shares rose 1.5% to $84.90 at 3:14 p.m. in New York.
Aside from environmental items, Chevron’s shareholder proposals include a directive to report on conducting business with “conflict-complicit” governments, according to the filing.
The company also is seeking approval for a new long-term executive compensation incentive plan because the current one expires next year.
Chevron rose 1.1% to $166.67 and have advanced 60% in the past year.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Germany Warns It Will Act to Secure Sufficient Gas Storage
- Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing
- New North Sea Licensing Round Planned
- Biden Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8B Race
- Neptune Doubling Duva Gas Output To Quench European Thirst
- Ithaca Energy Buys Cambo Operator Siccar Point
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Exxon Gets Green Light For Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Top Headlines: North America Drops Rigs and More
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks