US Silica Holdings Execs, Board Take Pay Cut

the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oilfield well completion activity. CEO Bryan Shinn, members of the board and company officers have volunteered to take up to a 20% temporary base salary reduction.

The duration of the reductions will depend on market conditions, according to the company.

"We continue to make difficult but necessary decisions to right-size our costs and believe that we need to lead by example," Shinn said in a written statement. "I am very proud of the work that our teams are doing in these unprecedented times and we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues. I expect that with our balanced business portfolio we will continue to outperform our competition and emerge from the economic downturn in a strong position."

U.S. Silica Holdings is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider, and it operates 25 mines and production facilities. The company produces commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. U.S. Silica is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.