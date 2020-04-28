US Silica Holdings Execs, Board Take Pay Cut
the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oilfield well completion activity. CEO Bryan Shinn, members of the board and company officers have volunteered to take up to a 20% temporary base salary reduction.
The duration of the reductions will depend on market conditions, according to the company.
"We continue to make difficult but necessary decisions to right-size our costs and believe that we need to lead by example," Shinn said in a written statement. "I am very proud of the work that our teams are doing in these unprecedented times and we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues. I expect that with our balanced business portfolio we will continue to outperform our competition and emerge from the economic downturn in a strong position."
U.S. Silica Holdings is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider, and it operates 25 mines and production facilities. The company produces commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. U.S. Silica is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.
