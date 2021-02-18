US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
The recent disruption in U.S. oil production, which has been caused by extremely cold weather, is the largest on record, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen has outlined.
A peak of up to 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of production has been shut-in, Tonhaugen highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, adding that this figure nearly matches the 3.6 million bpd refinery capacity shut-ins. The production decline could have sent crude prices “rocketing higher” if refinery demand wasn’t equally bad hit, according to Tonhaugen.
“The situation is still foggy and it will take a few days for the market to realize the actuality of the disruption on crude and products balances,” Tonhaugen said.
“If temperatures rise slowly, some of the shut production can restart from the weekend, which would allow producers to start resuming flows by the end of the week – if they have power and at affordable prices too,” he added.
Artem Abramov, Rystad Energy’s head of shale research, said the Permian Basin, which he described as the main engine driving the nation’s oil output growth, was experiencing one of the worst cold spells in over 50 years.
“This level of frigid weather conditions will be the first of such significance for the unconventional oil and gas industry in the area,” Abramov said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“Currently it appears that ultimately the supply disruption in February, and a prolonged impact in March-April, might be even stronger as certain operational challenges experienced through the weekend, have still persisted, if not worsened, through the first few days of the week,” he added.
“Some parts of the basin have been completely without power since last Friday. But in general, it seems that operators are facing intermittent blackouts in different areas. Power outages result in temporary shut-ins of already producing wells, along with disrupting some infrastructure facilities such as regional gas processing plants,” Abramov continued.
Tonhaugen highlighted that the largest ever global outage in production happened in September 2019 following a drone attack on the Abqaiq processing facility and Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia, which is said to have knocked 5.7 million bpd off the grid for a several days.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Texas Clamps Down on Out of State Gas Sales
- Shell Sells Non-Core Canada Shale Assets for $707MM
- Petrobras Awards Deepwater 3D Surveys
- Schlumberger Unveils Egypt Digital Project
- Mexico Seeks to Revive Pemex
- YPF Needs $1B+ for Shale Drilling
- Diesel Gets More Valuable in Europe
- LyondellBasell CEO Joins Halliburton Board
- TechnipFMC Bags Significant EPCI Deal
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Exxon Exits Kurdistan License
- US Energy Crisis Deepens
- Biden Jobs Assurances Backfire with Oil and Mining Workers
- DOE Announces Additional Biden Appointees
- Bureau Pulls GOM Lease Sale on Biden Order
- India Deal-making Could Shake Up Asian LNG Markets
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Oil Rallies as Texas Cold Hits Output
- Oil Holds as Power Crisis Hits US Supply
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?