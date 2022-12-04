US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
The Energy Department is seeking to cancel or delay sales mandated by Congress in fiscal years 2024 through 2027 so that it can move forward with a White House plan to refill the oil reserve when crude prices reach around $70 a barrel, an agency official told a Senate committee Thursday. Congress has mandated the sale of 147 million barrels of oil to pay for unrelated legislative initiatives during that time frame, including 35 million barrels in fiscal 2024, according to data compiled by research firm ClearView Energy Partners.
“It doesn’t make sense for us to be releasing oil while we’re trying to refill the SPR,” Doug MacIntyre, the department’s Deputy Director for the Office of Petroleum Reserves, said in testimony before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “We can’t fill and release from the same site at the same time.”
Such a plan, which would require congressional approval, could be attached to a must-pass government funding bill that could come together this month.
The Biden administration has said it wants to start purchasing oil to refill the SPR following a historic drawdown of 180 million barrels this year to lower prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a surge in demand as the pandemic ended. Energy security adviser Amos Hochstein reiterated in a Bloomberg Television interview Wednesday that the US was looking for oil in a $70 range on “a consistent basis” for that to happen.
Separately, Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Thursday the Biden administration’s plan to refill the SPR at those levels is “not necessarily a wise move.”
Instead, Wirth said in remarks made at the Economic Club of New York, the SPR should be refilled on a steady basis, to maintain stockpiles at appropriate levels while limiting price risks.
The SPR, which has a capacity of around 700 million barrels, is currently at about 389 million barrels, according to Energy Department data.
--With assistance from Kevin Crowley.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
- Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
- TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
- Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
- China Is Snapping Up Russia Oil
- W&T Offshore Makes Management Changes
- Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- Eni And BF To Develop Agro-Industrial Supply Chain For Energy Use
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again