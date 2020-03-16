US Rig Count is Down 234 Rigs Year on Year

The Permian now has 418 active rigs, which accounts for more than half of the total active rigs in the US.

The U.S. rig count is down one rig from the previous week to 792, with oil rigs up one to 683, gas rigs down two at 107, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to the latest numbers from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 234 rigs from last year's 1,026, with oil rigs down 150, gas rigs down 86, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down four to 19 and down three year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 28 rigs from the previous week to 175, with oil rigs down 19 to 115 and gas rigs down nine to 60. On a brighter note, the region is up 14 rigs from last year's 161, with oil rigs up 17 and gas rigs down three.

The following states dropped rigs last week:

Ohio (-2)

Louisiana (-5)

Wyoming (-1)

Texas added four, West Virginia added two and New Mexico added one.

The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:

Permian (+3)

Utica (-2)

Marcellus (+2)

Cana Woodford (+1)

The Permian now has 418 active rigs, which accounts for more than half of the total active rigs in the U.S.

