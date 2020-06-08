US Rig Count Falls Below 300
The U.S. rig count is down 17 rigs from the previous week to 284, with oil rigs down 16 to 206, gas rigs down one at 76, and miscellaneous rigs flat at two, according to current data from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the U.S. count is down 691 rigs from last year's 975, with oil rigs down 583, gas rigs down 110, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.
The U.S. Offshore rig count is up one at 13 and down 10 year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count is up one from the previous week to 21, with oil rigs flat at seven and gas rigs up one at 14. The region is down 82 rigs from last year's 103, with oil rigs down 52 and gas rigs down 30.
The following states dropped rigs last week:
Louisiana -1
New Mexico -3
Oklahoma -1
Texas -12
Wyoming -1
The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:
Ardmore Woodford -1
Cana Woodford 1
Eagle Ford -9
Granite Wash -1
Haynesville -1
Permian -7
Meanwhile, the average U.S. rig count for May was 348, down 218 from April, and down 638 from the 986 in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May was 23, down 10 from April, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019.
The international rig count for May was 805, down 110 from April and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for the period was 195, down 33 from April and down 45 from May 2019.
The worldwide rig count for May was 1,176, down 338 from last month and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted during the same period last year.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
