US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week
The U.S. rig count is down 64 rigs from the previous week to 664, with oil rigs down 62 to 562, gas rigs down two at 100, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 361 rigs from last year's 1,025, with oil rigs down 269, gas rigs down 94, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.
The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 18 and down four year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 13 rigs from the previous week to 41, with oil rigs down nine to nine and gas rigs down four to 32. The region is down 27 rigs from last year's 68, with oil rigs down 13 and gas rigs down 14.
The following states dropped rigs last week:
Alaska -1
California -2
Colorado -1
New Mexico -9
North Dakota -6
Oklahoma -10
Texas -30
Wyoming -5
The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:
Cana Woodford -2
DJ-Niobrara -1
Eagle Ford -6
Haynesville -1
Mississippian -1
Permian -31
Williston -6
For the month of March, the international rig count was 1,059, down 26 from 1,085 in February, and up 20 from 1,039 in March 2019. The international offshore rig count for March was 244, down one from 245 in February, and down three from the 247 counted in March 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for March 2020 was 772, down 19 from the 791 in February, and down 251 from the 1,023 in March 2019. The average Canadian rig count for March was 133, down 116 from the 249 in February, and down 18 from the 151 in March 2019.
The worldwide rig count for March 2020 was 1,964, down 161 from the 2,125 in February 2020, and down 249 from the 2,213 in March 2019.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Feds to Offer 77MM Barrels of Oil Storage to Producers
- Bankrupt Alta Mesa Accepts Lower Bid With $220MM Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Makes Staff, Salary Cuts
- US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week
- Output Cuts and Storage Scarcity Could Drive Oil Market This Week
- Baker Hughes Virtual Test Successful for Louisiana Project
- Petrobras Hits Oil in Santos Basin Pre-Salt
- Fugro Implements Painful Measures
- Is a US-Saudi-Russia Production Cut Viable?
- Oil Producers Race for Output Deal
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Billions in Oil Royalty Payments at Stake as Trump Mulls Relief
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan