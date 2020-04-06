US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week

The U.S. rig count is down 64 rigs from the previous week to 664, with oil rigs down 62 to 562, gas rigs down two at 100, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 361 rigs from last year's 1,025, with oil rigs down 269, gas rigs down 94, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 18 and down four year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped 13 rigs from the previous week to 41, with oil rigs down nine to nine and gas rigs down four to 32. The region is down 27 rigs from last year's 68, with oil rigs down 13 and gas rigs down 14.

The following states dropped rigs last week:

Alaska -1

California -2

Colorado -1

New Mexico -9

North Dakota -6

Oklahoma -10

Texas -30

Wyoming -5

The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:

Cana Woodford -2

DJ-Niobrara -1

Eagle Ford -6

Haynesville -1

Mississippian -1

Permian -31

Williston -6

For the month of March, the international rig count was 1,059, down 26 from 1,085 in February, and up 20 from 1,039 in March 2019. The international offshore rig count for March was 244, down one from 245 in February, and down three from the 247 counted in March 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for March 2020 was 772, down 19 from the 791 in February, and down 251 from the 1,023 in March 2019. The average Canadian rig count for March was 133, down 116 from the 249 in February, and down 18 from the 151 in March 2019.

The worldwide rig count for March 2020 was 1,964, down 161 from the 2,125 in February 2020, and down 249 from the 2,213 in March 2019.

