U.S. Reveals Two Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas In GOM
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has designated two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico, with the potential to produce enough clean wind energy to power nearly 3 million homes.
The first WEA is located approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Galveston, TX. The area totals 508,265 acres and has the potential to power 2.1 million homes. The second WEA is located approximately 56 nautical miles off the coast of Lake Charles, LA. The area totals 174,275 acres and has the potential to power over 740,000 homes.
This latest move is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
The work done by the current administration resulted in the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind projects, record-breaking lease sales, and billions of dollars in private investment.
BOEM said that this growing industry would provide Americans with cleaner and cheaper energy, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and invest billions in new American energy supply chains, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and servicing.
According to the Bureau, the renewable energy competitive leasing process will identify the offshore locations that appear most suitable for development, taking into consideration potential impacts on resources and ocean users. BOEM collaborated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to build an ocean model that analyzed the entire Gulf of Mexico ecosystem to find areas that have the least conflict with other uses and the lowest environmental impact.
“These two wind energy areas represent exciting progress toward having the first offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico, where there is a mature industry base and the know-how to advance energy development in the OCS. The Region can play a central role in our nation’s clean energy transition to support good paying jobs, and fight climate change.”
“BOEM will continue to work with the coastal states and communities as we advance our work and do so in a manner that seeks to avoid or minimize conflicts with other ocean uses and marine life in the Gulf of Mexico,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.
In July 2022, the Department of the Interior announced that BOEM was seeking input on two draft WEAs during a 30-day public comment period. Due to feedback received during a Gulf of Mexico Renewable Energy Task Force meeting, BOEM extended the comment period to 45 days, which closed on September 2, 2022. BOEM received 107 comments, which helped inform the final WEAs.
BOEM slightly reduced the size of the WEAs from their draft versions to address concerns expressed by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Coast Guard regarding shipping, marine navigation, and military operations.
The next steps in BOEM’s renewable energy competitive leasing process include issuing a Proposed Sale Notice with a 60-day public comment period later this year or early next year.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
- Only 10 Large O&G Companies Committed To Scope 3 Reduction
- Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit On Oil Price Surge
- Strong Quarter For BP Enables $2.5B Share Buyback
- Shell Completes Sale Of Philippines Gas Field
- Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits
- U.S. Reveals Two Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas In GOM
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- APPEA Lauds Oil & Gas Contribution To Australian Federal Budget
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More