US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
The U.S. rig count is down 34 rigs from the previous week to 374, with oil rigs down 33 to 292, gas rigs down one at 80, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.
Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 614 rigs from last year's 988, with oil rigs down 513, gas rigs down 103, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two. The Permian Basin continues to have double digit rig declines on a weekly basis, and as of May 8 it had 198 oil rigs running, less than half of its late March count.
The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down one at 15 and down five year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.
Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count dropped one rig from the previous week to 26, with oil rigs flat at seven and gas rigs down one to 19. The region is down 37 rigs from last year's 63, with oil rigs down 15 and gas rigs down 22.
The following states dropped rigs last week:
Louisiana -1
North Dakota -6
Ohio -1
Oklahoma -2
Texas -28
The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:
Ardmore Woodford -1
Eagle Ford -3
Permian -21
Utica -1
Williston -6
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
- US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
- Aramco Weighs Staggering Sabic Payments
- Continental to Curtail 70 Percent of Oil Output in May
- Energy Bodies Request Virus Testing Prioritization
- Delek Sells Stake in California Refinery
- Basic Energy Reveals Automated Water Management Solution
- Energy Spectrum Closes $969MM Midstream Fund
- 2Q To See Most Liquid Production Cuts Ever
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy