US Oil Price Drop Not Reflective of Global Sector
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price drop is not reflective of the oil and gas industry worldwide but is very specifically driven by the production and demand imbalance in the United States.
That’s what Aberdeen-based Derek Leith, EY’s Global Lead for Oil and Gas Tax, said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.
“Most of the production is land-locked, and with storage facilities close to maximum capacity a further fall in the U.S. benchmark crude, WTI, was inevitable,” Leith told Rigzone.
The EY representative outlined that the “headline-grabbing” oil price of -$40 per barrel was driven by a “relatively small” number of May contracts held by financial traders having to be sold before they expired and the sellers finding there were “absolutely no buyers”.
Leith went on to say that the OPEC+ supply cuts will “shift things in the right direction” but highlighted that these do not start until May 1.
“In the medium term this action should be enough to rebalance the relationship between supply and demand as global demand will increase as the Covid-19 lockdown comes to an end,” Leith stated.
“However, we should expect a lot of volatility over the next couple of months and for crude prices to sit in the lower range as we experience a supply overhang of as much as 15 million barrels a day,” he added.
WTI Plunge Stark Reminder of Volatility
Leith warned that, while Monday’s plunging WTI price won’t directly impact the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), it’s a “stark reminder” of oil price volatility and that smaller UKCS producers may find it “very hard” to sell their crude at the “prevailing market rate”.
“The oil field services sector hasn’t recovered from the 2014 fall in oil price and this has been compounded by the current low-demand environment,” Leith stated.
“There is likely to be a renewed focus and rigour on decreasing operational costs, particularly for smaller players,” he added.
“The companies which respond quickly, are agile and carefully strategic are likely to emerge in a better position in the medium and long-term,” Leith went on to say.
EY is a professional services company with more than 700 office locations in over 150 countries. The business specializes in several sectors, including oil and gas.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Halliburton Shrinks Oklahoma Headcount Again
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Explaining Negative Oil Prices
- Noble Energy Cuts US Onshore Capex, Realigns Staff
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Shale Can Shock the World Again