US Loses 206 Rigs in April

The U.S. rig count is down 57 rigs from the previous week to 408, with oil rigs down 53 to 325, gas rigs down four at 81, and miscellaneous rigs flat at two, according to current numbers from Baker Hughes.

Year on year, the U.S. rig count is down 582 rigs from last year's 990, with oil rigs down 482, gas rigs down 102, and miscellaneous rigs up two to two.

The U.S. offshore rig count is down one to 16 and down four year-over-year, according to Baker Hughes.

Meanwhile, in Canada the rig count is up one from the previous week to 27, with oil rigs down one to seven and gas rigs up two to 20. The region is down 34 rigs from last year's 61, with oil rigs down 10 and gas rigs down 24.

For April, the average U.S. rig count was 566, down 206 from the 772 in March 2020, and down 446 from April 2019. In Canada the April average rig count was 33, down 100 from March, and down 33 from the 66 in April 2019.

April’s international rig count was 915, down 144 from March and down 147 from the 1,062 in April 2019. The international offshore rig count was 228, down 16 from March and down 23 from April 2019.

The worldwide rig count for April was 1,514, down 450 from March and down 626 from April 2019.

The following states dropped rigs last week:

Colorado -7

Louisiana -1

New Mexico -4

North Dakota -1

Oklahoma -5

Pennsylvania -2

Texas -30

Utah -5

Wyoming -2

The rig counts for all the major basins remained flat except for the following changes:

DJ-Niobrara -8

Eagle Ford -5

Haynesville -2

Marcellus -2

Permian -27

Williston -1

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.