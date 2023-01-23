US Greenhouse Emissions Up For Second Year Running

US greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2022, for the second year in a row. The wrong direction for the country aiming to cut emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.

US greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2022, for the second year in a row. The wrong direction for the Biden administration aiming for a cut in emissions of at least 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Wood Mackenzie noted comments from environmental commentators like the ones in the Los Angeles Times: “Despite some recent progress on climate policy, such as the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the country is still on a reckless path.”

According to WoodMac’s projections for the outlook to 2050, there is better news. US greenhouse gas emissions are on course to start falling soon, and to decline steadily over the coming decades. But the administration’s emissions goals still look very demanding and based on current policy positions they are unlikely to be met.

The uptick in emissions last year reflected the continuing rebound in the economy from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. The recovery in travel for both business and leisure meant that US oil demand continued to grow, rising about 2% in 2022. Energy use in industry, and in the residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors, also continued to grow, driving up their emissions.

There was one large sector where emissions did not grow last year, however, despite increased activity – power generation. A shift away from coal and towards natural gas, wind, and solar power held down emissions while total generation increased. That shift, along with other long-term changes in patterns of energy consumption, is set to have a big impact on US emissions over time.

Data from Wood Mackenzie’s shows that US emissions from coal use have already dropped by 45% since 2000. In our base case forecast, they are expected to drop by a further 55% by 2030, and then to fall almost to nothing by 2040.

In the transport sector, emissions have until now been highly resilient. US emissions from transport were roughly the same in 2022 as they were in 2000. But as engines become more efficient and electric vehicles take a growing share of the US market, helped by generous tax breaks, that trend line is also expected to start heading downwards. The analyst firm forecasts that US oil demand will rise for a couple more years and then hit a plateau in the mid-2020s, before starting to decline around the end of the decade. By 2050, US emissions from oil will be down about 40% from their current levels.

Put all these trends together, along with the industrial and RCA sectors and WoodMac projects a decline of about 10% in total US emissions between 2022 and 2030.

The problem for the Biden administration is that even after the Inflation Reduction Act and a range of other measures, the expected pace of long-term decline in US emissions does not look fast enough to get to the target reduction of 50%-plus from 2005 levels by 2030, or to net zero by 2050.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will act as a strong tailwind for lower carbon investments. But even so, the United States is on course to fall short of its net zero goals. A step-up in policy support, streamlining permitting, and larger developments for materials supply chains are what's required to put the country on a net zero pathway,” David Brown, Wood Mackenzie’s director for the energy transition, said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, argued that the world was not acting fast enough on climate change.

“I’m convinced we will get to a low-carbon, no-carbon economy. We’re going to get there because we must. I am not convinced we’re going to get there in time to do what the scientists said, which is avoid the worst consequences of the crisis,” he said.

His counterparts could argue that it is a charge that could very easily be leveled at his own country as well.

