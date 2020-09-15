US GOM Production Shuts Again

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production has been shut-in as a response to Tropical Storm Sally.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil and gas production has been shut-in as a response to Tropical Storm Sally, just a few days after output came back online in the region following an outage caused by Hurricane Laura.

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), as of September 14, approximately 21.39 percent of the current oil production and around 25.28 percent of the natural gas production in the U.S. GOM had been shut-in.

Personnel were said to have been evacuated from a total of 147 production platforms, which equates to 22.86 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the U.S. GOM. Staff were also said to have been evacuated from three non-dynamically positioned rigs, which equates to 30 percent of the 10 rigs of this type currently operating in the U.S. GOM. A total of two dynamically positioned rigs were said to have moved out of the storm’s projected path as a precaution. This number represents 11.76 percent of the 17 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the U.S. GOM.

“BSEE Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operations on platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Tropical Storm Sally,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website.

“The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storm is no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities,” the organization added.

“After the storm has passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the BSEE went on to state.

Commenting on Sally, the National Hurricane Center warned that life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding are likely along portions of the northern gulf coast later today.

On September 5, the BSEE issued its final activity report on Hurricane Laura, outlining that 9.07 percent of U.S. GOM oil production and 7.86 percent of U.S. GOM gas production remained offline. At its peak, Laura caused 84.3 percent of U.S. GOM oil production to come offline. Hurricane Laura made landfall on August 27 and has been described as the most powerful storm in Louisiana and Texas in 150 years.

