US GOM Production Returning After Hurricane Sally

Oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) is getting closer to 100 percent after almost a third of it was shut-in in response to Hurricane Sally, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed.

As of September 20, 9.69 percent of oil production and 7.72 percent of gas production in the region remained offline, the BSEE outlined. Last week, 30.69 percent of oil production and 29.70 percent of gas output was shut-in as a result of Hurricane Sally, according to the BSEE, which equated to 567,770 barrels of oil per day and 805 million cubic feet of gas per day, respectively, the BSEE highlighted.

Personnel remained evacuated from 23 production platforms in the U.S. GOM as of September 20, the BSEE’s website shows. Last week, this figure stood at 149. All personnel have now returned to non-dynamically positioned rigs and all dynamically positioned rigs have returned to their working locations, the BSEE outlined.

“Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico as operators resume operations on platforms and rigs following Hurricane Sally,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.

“The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal,” the BSEE added.

Hurricane Sally is not the only storm which has caused oil and gas production to be shut-in in the U.S. GOM this year. Last month, Hurricane Laura and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco led to 84.3 percent of oil production and 60.94 percent of gas output in the area being shut-in. Hurricane Laura has been described as the most powerful storm in Louisiana and Texas in 150 years.

In a video posted on social media on September 10, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham outlined that the “heart” of the hurricane season had begun.

