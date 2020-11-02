US GOM Oil and Gas Production Returning

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production is returning after being forced offline by Hurricane Zeta.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil and gas production is returning after being forced offline by Hurricane Zeta, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed.

The BSEE estimates that approximately 46.11 percent of the current oil production and around 20.30 percent of the natural gas production in the U.S. GOM remained shut-in as of Sunday. Shut-in U.S. GOM oil production stood at 59.18 percent on October 31, 66.29 percent on October 30 and 84.8 percent on October 29, the BSEE website shows. Shut-in U.S. GOM gas production was 31.98 percent on October 31, 40.23 percent on October 30 and 57.6 percent on October 29.

As of November 1, personnel remained evacuated from a total of 44 production platforms, or 6.84 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the U.S. GOM, the BSEE outlined. Personnel also remained evacuated from one non-dynamically positioned rig, which is equivalent to ten percent of the ten rigs of this type currently operating in the region. A total of one dynamically positioned rig remained out of the hurricane’s projected path. This number represents 6.25 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the area.

In a statement posted on its website, the BSEE reiterated its message that, once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online, the BSEE warned.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) gave its last advisory on Hurricane Zeta on October 29. On November 1, the NHC warned that Tropical Storm Eta was forecasted to become a strong category two hurricane near landfall along the coast of Nicaragua. At the time of writing, the NHC forecasted no other tropical cyclones or disturbances over the Atlantic.

