US Gas Producers Looking To Diversify With LNG Exports

US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model.

Last year, Devon Energy inked an initial agreement with FLNG specialist Delfin Midstream to help develop an offshore liquefaction facility off Louisiana.

The deal includes a pre-sanction investment by Devon and a heads of agreement to finalize a 1 million ton per year (0.142 billion cubic feet per day) tolling agreement for capacity in Delfin’s first FLNG project.

“We're not going to be big LNG players like Cheniere or Freeport or anything like that. I mean, from our perspective, it's how can we get some exposure in international markets and help our allies around the world. We do the same thing with oil,” Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief said at the NAPE conference in Houston on Wednesday.

Muncrief added that the project would take about 10 percent of Devon’s gas production volumes.

US independents have been increasingly interested in exposure to the global LNG market after the invasion of Ukraine pushed commodity prices higher and made North American supply more attractive to foreign buyers.

ConocoPhillips has partnered with Sempra to develop the Port Arthur LNG project in Louisiana, while Chesapeake Energy has inked a deal to supply the Golden Pass LNG project with gas.

Chesapeake CEO Nick Dell’Osso said the company’s LNG strategy was not about short-term gains. “Most of our investors get it and they think it's a good idea. At the end of the day, the way I describe it to our investors, is this is not arbitrage capture.”

“This is diversification of market. The US gas is being sold in international markets. We should have exposure to that. That's diversification of your product sales points and ultimately like any other portfolio diversification,” Dell’Osso added.

Chesapeake has also committed 700 million cubic feet per day of its Haynesville Shale gas production to Momentum Midstream’s NG3 gathering system, which will ferry gas from Haynesville fields to third-party interconnections near Gillis — including several pipelines that directly supply LNG export facilities along Louisiana's Gulf Coast.

The project will have an initial capacity of 1.7 Bcf/d, expandable to 2.2 Bcf/d, and includes carbon capture and sequestration that will remove and store underground 100% of the project's CO2 emissions.

Asked whether customers would pay a premium for carbon-neutral LNG, Dell’Osso said the market was still evolving. “I'm just not sure that the market has evolved enough for customers to pay a premium for US responsibly sourced gas,” he said.

However, the emissions reduction efforts do play an important role in getting producers a seat at the bargaining table, he added.

The move toward market diversification is common among large upstream gas players. Last fall, in third-quarter earnings calls with analysts, other major gas producers laid out the prospects for breaking into the LNG export arena.