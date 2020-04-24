US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with low oil prices, is likely to cause the largest monthly drop in fracking activity ever recorded in the United States, according to a new Rystad Energy analysis.
Rystad estimates that the total number of started frac operations will end up below 300 wells in April, comprising close to 200 in the Permian and less than 50 wells each in Bakken and Eagle Ford. This translates into a 60 percent decline in started frac operations between the peak level seen in January-February and April 2020, Rystad outlined.
The company said it observed a 30 percent monthly decline in the number of started frac jobs in the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford basins in March and added that nationwide fracking activity, on a completed jobs basis, might have already declined by around 20 percent last month.
“With such a rapid decline in fracking already visible, very little activity will be happening in the oil basins during the remainder of the second quarter of 2020,” Rystad Energy Head of Shale Research Artem Abramov said in a company statement.
“The natural base production decline, which we have seen as an absolute floor for production, therefore becomes an increasingly relevant production scenario,” he added.
According to Rystad, if no new horizontal wells are put on production from April onwards, total light tight oil production will decline by 1 million barrels per day (MMbpd) by May, 2MMbpd by July and 3MMbpd by October to November.
The WTI oil price plunged to negative levels earlier this week. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at around $15 per barrel.
As of April 23, there have been 2.54 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 175,694 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States has been the hardest hit country with over 800,000 confirmed cases and more than 40,000 deaths, as of April 23, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Fracking Set for Biggest Ever Monthly Drop
- Historic Oil Market Event Highlights US Refinery Rejection
- Trump Plans to Help Oilpatch Despite Democrats' Opposition
- Maersk Drilling Loses Contracts
- McDermott's Cameron LNG Begins Final Stage of Train 3
- The Next Normal for Oil and Gas Is Unfolding
- Eagle LNG Advances Plans for Regional Export Terminal
- Whiting's Bankruptcy Cuts $2.3B of Debt
- Borr Adds Newbuild Jack-up to Fleet
- Arctic LNG 2 Contracts Go to CCC
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Schlumberger Revenues Tumble Under Double Black Swan
- Explaining Negative Oil Prices
- Gas Could Be Bright Spot in Petroleum Complex
- Empire Petroleum Snags Eagle Ford Assets
- Trump Says He Will Add to Oil Reserve
- Oil Lenders Might Hit the Brakes on Bankruptcies
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs