US Forms New Offices To Deploy Clean Power Nationwide
The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, has launched two new program offices – the Grid Deployment Office and the Office of State and Community Energy Programs.
Together, the offices will drive more than $23 billion in investments to modernize and expand the capacity of the nation’s power grid and deploy cheaper, cleaner energy across America.
Administered through DOE’s Office of the Under Secretary for Infrastructure, with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the new offices will help generate good-paying jobs, bring economic opportunities to underserved communities, and turbo-charge the Department’s ongoing work to achieve the President’s goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050.
“DOE is moving faster than ever to modernize and upgrade America’s energy infrastructure so that more families and communities can take hold of the benefits that clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources offer,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The new offices announced today will help ensure that the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides states, Tribes, and territories with the best practices and proven approaches to drive down energy costs for American households and deliver cleaner air for their communities.”
Grid Deployment Office
The Grid Deployment Office works to improve electricity delivery and reliability and modernize and upgrade the electrical grid and critical electricity-generating facilities. Independent estimates indicate that electricity transmission systems must expand by 60% by 2030, and may need to triple by 2050, to connect more communities to cheaper, cleaner power and meet growing electricity needs. Rebuilding and improving critical infrastructure, like the electric grid, is a cornerstone of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Grid Deployment Office will invest $17 billion in programs and projects that bring together community and industry stakeholders to identify and address national transmission, distribution, and clean generation needs. In addition, the Grid Deployment Office will manage programs to keep nuclear power plants, which provide the biggest share of the country’s carbon-free electricity, from retiring if they can operate safely and reliably, and to support upgrading and modernizing hydropower facilities.
The Grid Deployment Office will be led by Director Maria Robinson, Principal Deputy Director Pat Hoffman, and Chief of Staff Whitney Muse.
Office of State and Community Energy Programs
The Office of State and Community Energy Programs aims to significantly accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies to reduce energy costs for households and businesses while catalyzing local economic development and creating high-quality jobs. With nearly $6 billion in grants for states, Tribal nations, territories, local governments, school districts, and nonprofits, DOE is investing in projects that reduce energy costs as well as increase access to clean energy for low-income households, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and communities.
The Office of State and Community Energy Programs are expanding existing core programs within DOE, including the State Energy Program and Weatherization Assistance Program, along with adding newly funded programs such as the Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program, Local Government Energy Program, and Energy Futures Grant Program to further state- and community-led efforts to advance energy efficiency improvements and accelerate renewable energy deployment.
This strategic effort to seamlessly align DOE offices will help ensure DOE’s clean energy infrastructure deployment strategy reduces energy costs and effectively implements place-based approaches that spur widespread clean energy adoption throughout the nation.
In support of President Biden's Justice40 initiative to deliver 40% of clean energy investment benefits to disadvantaged communities and those that are experiencing the impacts of climate change the most, each office will consistently engage with environmental justice groups, labor, and communities to help shape program development and execution.
The Office of State and Community Energy Programs will be supported by Director Henry McKoy, Acting Principal Deputy Director Michael Forrester, Associate Director Annamaria Garcia, and Chief of Staff, Chris Castro.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Keppel Inks $2.9Bn Deal To Build P-80 FPSO For Petrobras
- German Refinery Reliant on Russia Now Using USA Oil
- Jet Fuel Demand Back with a Vengeance
- Record Results Not Enough for Aramco to Top Apple
- Aberdeen Airport Resumes Operations After Suspension
- New Windfall Tax Proposals Could Destroy UK Local O&G Production
- McDermott Inks H2Perth Project Pre-FEED Deal From Woodside
- BP Exiting Mexican Oil Assets
- H2NorthEast Project Gets Government Approval To Move Forward
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- Energy Industry Opposes Inflation Reduction Act
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift