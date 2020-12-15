US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it has extended the terms of seven long-term liquefied natural gas export authorizations through 2050.

Under the DOE’s latest move, the Golden Pass facility currently under construction in Sabine Pass, the Texas LNG project proposed for Brownsville, the proposed Magnolia and Driftwood projects in Louisiana and the Delfin LNG export project proposed for offshore Louisiana have had their export terms extended. An extended export term has also been approved for Sempra Energy’s Costa Azul project in Mexico.

“The success story of U.S. LNG continues to be written and these extended authorizations will ensure that the benefits from these exports continue for decades to come,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a government statement.

“The United States just set a new all-time high record for LNG exports in November 2020, and the monthly rate of LNG exports has now quintupled since the beginning of the Trump administration,” he added.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes said, “critical to our Nation’s energy independence are the prospects presented by these long-term LNG export extensions.”

“LNG is and will continue to be a vital energy resource for our friends and allies around the world,” he added.

Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy Steven Winberg, said, “it is important for DOE to do everything to assure a long-term future for U.S. LNG exports, which will continue to meet global energy security and emissions reduction goals”.

Including the latest term extensions, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by 13 U.S. LNG export projects, as well as the Costa Azul project in Mexico. Costa Azul, which recently reached a final investment decision, has DOE authorization to import and liquefy U.S.-sourced natural gas for export from Mexico.

Back in July, President Donald Trump announced during a speech in Midland, Texas, that the DOE was issuing a final policy statement that allowed for LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries to be extended through the year 2050. The policy was a change from the previous practice of granting 20-year export terms.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com