US Extends 5 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday that it has extended the terms of five long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050.

The extensions prolong terms for the Southern LNG export facility operating in Georgia, the Cameron LNG export facility operating in Louisiana, the Annova LNG project proposed in Texas and Eagle LNG’s two small-scale facilities in Florida, including the Maxville facility currently in operation, the DOE revealed.

Including the term extension applications granted on Thursday, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by 18 U.S. LNG export projects, as well as the Costa Azul project in Mexico, the DOE highlighted.

“The Trump Administration and DOE have delivered on our commitment to ensure that U.S. LNG holds a prominent place in the global energy market,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a government statement.

“The 2050 policy and subsequent extended authorizations lock in the long-term benefits of U.S. LNG exports and provide yet another way to support the success of U.S. LNG exporters abroad,” he added.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes said, “just this year, LNG exports from the United States will reduce our trade deficit by over $12 billion and recent export levels have been at all-time highs”.

“The development of U.S. infrastructure to support our LNG exports has provided thousands of jobs and led to billions of dollars in industry investment, the benefits of which will be sustained by this policy,” he added.

Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg said, “Increasing exports of U.S. LNG to our allies not only creates great opportunities for our nation, it also strengthens global energy security and supports environmental and emissions objectives”.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced during a speech in July that the DOE was issuing a final policy statement that allowed for LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries to be extended through the year 2050. This policy was a change from the previous practice of granting 20-year export terms.

