US Energy Sec Heads to Texas

The U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette is travelling to San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday to meet with energy stakeholders in the region and discuss the current state of energy markets, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed.

Secretary Brouillette will head to Houston, Texas, on Friday with the U.S. Under Secretary of Energy, Mark W. Menezes, where they will hold a roundtable discussion with independent oil producers, according to the DOE. Brouillette and Menezes will also tour the DOE’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Big Hill Site in Winnie, Texas, with state and local officials.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, Brouillette said the energy industry in Texas is “critical” to the energy supply and security of the United States. He also outlined that the DOE has invested over $213 million in the state to fund energy projects.

According to the Texas Railroad Commission’s (RRC) latest data, total oil production in Texas dipped from 142,903,780 barrels in March to 121,864,499 barrels in April. Total natural gas production in Texas declined from 853,838,542 mcf in March to 747,706,903 mcf in April, RRC figures show.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently imposed new Covid-19 rules following a rise in confirmed cases of the disease in the state. The new rules were supported by Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples.

As of July 8, Texas has recorded a total of 220,564 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,813 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The United States overall has seen 2.9 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 129,963 deaths, as of July 8, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Brouillette, who hails from San Antonio, Texas, was confirmed as the new energy secretary in December last year. He was previously the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy and succeeded former energy secretary Rick Perry.

